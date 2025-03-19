Bemidji State Women’s Hockey Defensemen Reeves, Zielinska Enter Transfer Portal

With winter sports coming to a close, that means it’s time for some transfer portal talk. Whether you love it or hate, it’s the reality of college athletics for now, and for Bemidji State Women’s hockey, there are a couple of players who jumped on in.

Most notably, defenseman Riley Reeves is leaving BSU at the midway point of her collegiate career. The standout sophomore helped lead the point on power plays for the Beavers, and her six points this season were the second-most on the team by a defender behind senior Makenna Deering. But an even bigger loss is Reeves’ ability on the defensive end, where she led the team in blocks with 96.

In addition to Reeves, defenseman Julia Zielinska also hit the portal. The freshman from Poland only saw time in two games this season.