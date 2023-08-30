Bemidji State University Welcomes Dr. Juan Carlos Callirgos
Bemidji State University welcomes a new staff member to their Department of Language and Indigenous Studies program.
The Fulbright program is what brought Dr. Juan Carlos Callirgos to BSU. This program is put on by the United States’ flagship overseas academic and cultural exchange initiative. As part of BSU’s Languages and Indigenous Studies program, he will teach “Colonialism, Imperialism, and Globalization” in the fall. The Spanish course studies the history of imperialism on the American continent as well as the battles of its many populations to gain independence.
Dr. Juan Carlos Callirgos is hoping to bring more of a learning diversity to the campus and as well in the community.
