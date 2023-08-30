Lakeland PBS

Bemidji State University Welcomes Dr. Juan Carlos Callirgos

Zy'Riah SimmonsAug. 29 2023

Bemidji State University welcomes a new staff member to their Department of Language and Indigenous Studies program.

The Fulbright program is what brought Dr. Juan Carlos Callirgos to BSU.  This program is put on by the United States’ flagship overseas academic and cultural exchange initiative. As part of BSU’s Languages and Indigenous Studies program, he will teach “Colonialism, Imperialism, and Globalization” in the fall. The Spanish course studies the history of imperialism on the American continent as well as the battles of its many populations to gain independence.

Dr. Juan Carlos Callirgos is hoping to bring more of a learning diversity to the campus and as well in the community.

 

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Zy'Riah Simmons

Related Posts

The Bemidji Education Association Awards 2023

Bemidji City Council Heard Housing Concerns At Packed City Hall Meeting

In Business: Rod’s Specialty Meats Reaching Its End in Bemidji

Bemidji United Way & Paul Bunyan Broadcasting Host School Supply Drive ‘Stuff A Bus’

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.