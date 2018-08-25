Bemidji State University Welcomes Class Of 2022 On Move-In Day

“I was super scared on the way here, but now that I got the dorm and the keys, I’m getting pretty excited,” says incoming Bemidji State University freshman Garrett.

Starting your college journey can bring on a bundle of different emotions. This morning, many freshmen started the newest chapter in their lives and started moving into the dorms at BSU.

“I’m looking forward to the classes and seeing what they offer, and also the clubs and going to sporting events with people and just getting involved with the school and meeting new people,” says Jade, another incoming freshman.

The class of 2022 was welcomed by faculty and staff with a special convection ceremony. Throughout the weekend, the freshman will also get to participate in wide variety activities, games, hear from lecturers and just get to hang out with one another.

Dr. Jesse Grant, the Associate Vice President for Student Life and Success at BSU, says about this class, “There’s quite a few that are actually people who are from Beltrami County, the Bemidji area, as well as folks coming from all over. We have folks coming from as far as Illinois, Ohio, Mississippi. Actually, someone is coming in from Hawaii this year.”

More than 750 students are a part of the class of 2022. Something that makes this class standout is that they are actually the 100th class at BSU.

BSU President Dr. Faith Hensrud says, “To be here for the 100th anniversary of this institution is probably one of the most exciting things to think about, in addition to how we educate our students and prepare them to go out into the world of work.”

The 100th BSU class will have a lot of faculty members to guide them on their college and encourage them to make their best of their years. Many of them gave advice to students as they moved into the dorms.

“One of the things that we share with our students is for them to get involved to get connected with activities that are going on on-campus, whether it’s going to some of our musical events or going to some athletic events,” says Dr. Hensrud.

“Advice to new students – I would tell them: participate! Show up and participate in as much of orientation as they can,” adds Nina Johnson, the director of the Hobson Memorial Union.

Dr. Grant says, “One: take it all in stride. Two: don’t be afraid to ask for help because that’s what we’re here for.”

For many students, getting involved won’t be a problem because that’s exactly what they came to this campus to do.

“I think that’s the best part about college is making new friends and getting involved and starting a new life outside of your home without your parents,” says incoming freshman, Tiana.

Including the class of 2022, there are expected to be around 4,500 students attending classes at BSU this fall.