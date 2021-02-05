Bemidji State University to Virtually Present on Indigenous Sustainability Program
On February 18 Bemidji State University will host a virtual presentation on the Niizhoo-gwayakochigewin program. The program is focused on indigenous perspectives on environmental sustainability initiatives. The program has been in the works for 3 years.
According to a release, “Niizhoo-gwayakochigewin, an Ojibwe phrase which translates to “two ways of doing the right thing in the right way” draws from the university’s Sustainability Office, Department of Languages and Indigenous Studies, Department of Environmental Studies, and American Indian Resource Center to create a single co-curricular program.”
The 4 p.m. presentation is open free to the public and will feature testimonials from faculty, staff, and students about their experiences in the program.
