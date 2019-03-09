Bemidji State University to Host Month Long Series

Bemidji State University kicked off International Women’s Day by celebrating women’s contributions to history, culture and society. During the month of March and April the university will be hosting series of presentations, panel discussions and activities that are free and open to the public.

March 8 – 31 – Women’s History Month book display and giveaway.

March 15 – 4 p.m. – Emotional Labor – a panel discussion with faculty and staff on managing the emotions of peers, students and superiors that become necessary to perform well in their positions. Hagg-Sauer Hall 102, BSU campus.

March 25 – 4 p.m. – Speaking the Unspoken: Many Perspectives of Women and Labor – A community-wide discussion with BSU faculty and staff on the connection between women and labor. A. C. Clark Library, BSU campus.

March 25 – 7 p.m. – I ♥ Female Orgasm – A traveling presentation that combines sex education and women’s empowerment with a hearty dose of laughter. Hagg-Sauer 100, BSU campus.

March 26 – 7:30 p.m. – Bemidji Choir home concert featuring compositions from German Benedictine abbess, composer and visionary, Hildegard of Bingen and 36-year-old Indian American composer Reena Esmail. Bangsberg Fine Arts Complex, BSU campus.

April 1 – 5:00 p.m. – Poverty is Sexist: Zaza Rising – a documentary created in support of the Duterimbere Bakery, a women-run social enterprise in rural Rwanda co-sponsored by the ONE campaign. Hobson Memorial Union Crying Wolf Room, BSU campus.

April 2 – 7:30 p.m. – The Bystander Effect – A panel discussion with BSU faculty and staff about confronting the bystander effect, encouraging intervention. Hagg-Sauer 100, BSU campus.