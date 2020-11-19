Bemidji State University to Host Listening Sessions on Sustainability

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Bemidji State University has planned a series of listening sessions centered on environmental sustainability and resilience. They will be open to any member of the Bemidji community.

As a part of the university’s climate commitment, they hope to answer the following three questions:

Why do you love Bemidji?

Where have you seen an example of resilience in Bemidji?

What’s one area where you would like Bemidji to work toward greater resilience?

The sessions will take place on Dec. 1 and 3. Those interested can register on the Bemidji State University website.

