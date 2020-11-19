Bemidji State University to Host Listening Sessions on Sustainability
Bemidji State University has planned a series of listening sessions centered on environmental sustainability and resilience. They will be open to any member of the Bemidji community.
As a part of the university’s climate commitment, they hope to answer the following three questions:
- Why do you love Bemidji?
- Where have you seen an example of resilience in Bemidji?
- What’s one area where you would like Bemidji to work toward greater resilience?
The sessions will take place on Dec. 1 and 3. Those interested can register on the Bemidji State University website.
