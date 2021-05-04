Lakeland PBS

Bemidji State University To Host 2021 Commencement

Destiny Wiggins — May. 4 2021

Bemidji State University will host three in-person graduation ceremonies this Friday to celebrate the 2021 graduating students.

The first ceremony will start at 9 a.m. honoring graduates from the College of Arts, Education and Humanities. The next ceremony will begin at noon with the College of Business Mathematics and Science. The last ceremony will start at 3 p.m. for the College of Individual and Community Health. Each ceremony is expected to last for an hour.

The class of 2021 will hear from President Faith C. Hensrud, Vice President of Academic Affairs Allen Bedford and Bemidji Mayor Jorge Prince. Each ceremony will also feature a student speaker.

The event is closed to the public but each graduate participating in the ceremony can request two guest tickets.

Commencement will be available through a live online video stream on Facebook, Vimeo and Youtube.

