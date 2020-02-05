Lakeland PBS

Bemidji State University To Hold 41st Annual JazzFest

Destiny Wiggins — Feb. 5 2020

High school bands from all over the region will be in attendance for this year’s annual JazzFest at Bemidji State University this weekend. The jazz festival hosts a lot of returning high schools from all over the region such as Oak Park High School in Canada. The three-day event allows students to attend a variety of workshops to learn from guest artists.

Faculty from BSU and the Department Of Music’s Blue Ice Jazz Band will also be performing the festival.

Lakeland News is member supported content.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

