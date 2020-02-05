Bemidji State University To Hold 41st Annual JazzFest

Click to print (Opens in new window)

High school bands from all over the region will be in attendance for this year’s annual JazzFest at Bemidji State University this weekend. The jazz festival hosts a lot of returning high schools from all over the region such as Oak Park High School in Canada. The three-day event allows students to attend a variety of workshops to learn from guest artists.

Faculty from BSU and the Department Of Music’s Blue Ice Jazz Band will also be performing the festival.

