Bemidji State University to Enact Staff Lay-Offs

Bemidji State University announced that they will be enacting several lay-offs over the course of the next month.

This announcement came in the form of a letter from Bemidji State University and Northwest Technical College President Dr. John Hoffman. The letter stated this decision came as a result of enrollment to BSU dropping approximately 20% following the COVID-19 pandemic. This drop in enrollment resulted in $9 million worth of lost revenue.

According to the letter, 18 lay-offs will be enacted over the next two days. An additional 11 will occur within the next month due to contractual tenants. None of these lay-offs will take effect prior to May 23rd, so that students may continue to be served until the end of the semester and after commencement. The letter notes that no lay-offs will be enacted at NTC. Both institutions were notified, as these changes will most likely affect both campuses.

These decision were a last resort for the university. The school does not have plans to eliminate any academic disciplines or any co-curriculum programs.

BSU will be focusing on professional development training. The university will also provide additional support to design new strategies that will work most effectively to suit the needs of the resulting workforce throughout the spring, as well as providing care for employees and students alike.

An on-campus forum discussing the lay-offs will be held next Tuesday, March 21st, in BSU’s “Crying Wolf Room.”

