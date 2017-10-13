Bemidji State University To Conduct Deer Surveys Within The City

Bemidji State University Professor Dr. Brian Hiller and his students will be conducting evening spotlight surveys to assess deer population levels within certain areas of the City of Bemidji.

According to a press release, time and weather permitting, roadside surveys will be conducted in three different areas using multiple vehicles (BSU vehicle with hazard lights). The group will complete four planned routes for each of the three survey areas driving at slow speeds and shining a spotlight.

During the survey, they will record the number, age and gender of deer seen, as well as the distance and habitat type where deer are observed.

Surveys will be conducted over three weeks, Oct. 16 through Nov. 3, starting at sunset and running until 9 p.m.

Here are the three survey areas:

1. Ward 5

Northeast Lake Bemidji area generally bounded by Lake Avenue, Elliot Road, Tyler Avenue and Mill Street

2. Ward 4

Includes areas generally bounded by 23rd Street NW, Washington Avenue S, Rako Street SW, 18th Street SW

and Adams Ave SW

3. Bemidji Regional Airport

Includes areas adjacent to Airport property, west of Cardinal Rd NW, and areas east of Airport property and

west of Highway 71

Should you witness this survey activity, which would normally be perceived as illegal, you’re asked to refrain from calling the Bemidji Police Department or the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Department and refrain from interrupting or otherwise disrupting the ongoing surveys.