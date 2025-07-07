Bemidji State University Recovering from June 21 Storm Damage

Bemidji State University continues to assess and address damage from the severe storm with 120 mph winds that hit Bemidji on June 21st.

BSU president Dr. John Hoffman reports nearly 90% of buildings on campus were damaged.

“We’ve got a great emergency response team,” he told Lakeland News. “They’ve been meeting regularly, working right now on prioritizing different items. And so, what are the things that we have to get done to ensure safety? Safety is job one. After that, how do we make sure that we’ve got facilities open for camps, etc. this summer? How do we make sure that everything is ready so that students, when they arrive this fall, that they are ready to come in and get that true, full Beaver experience?”

BSU is still assessing the cost of the damage from the storm, but officials feel good about the prospects of the school’s future.

“We’ve got really strong insurance, we’ve got great support from [the] Minnesota State system, and we’ve had elected officials here on campus walking across campus with us, seeing things,” explained Hoffman. “They’re already engaging conversations about emergency funding, and our alumni, you know, those Beaver alumni have been just, you know, knocking down the door with interest. ‘How can I help,’ folks who have been supporting financially, finding ways to contribute in other ways.

“It’s really hard to see the damages are large,” he continued. “You know, making us whole is going to be a big project. But we are surrounded by a lot of folks who are invested in the future of Bemidji State. And so that has been reassuring for me, personally.”

Still, Hoffman says the process of rebuilding and repairing the campus from this storm will not be a short one.

“We’re going to continue to find the effects of this storm for months to come,” he added. “Again, that’s why it’s so important to be surrounded by a great team of folks here and a lot of folks who are investing and supporting our future to help us to navigate both the short term, these high-priority items to get the school year kicked off well. But also the long term, you know, how do we engage in landscaping and reforestation of our campus and do the kinds of things that are going to invest in Beavers that are just being born today, that are going to be here in 20 years?”

If you are interested in donating to the Lakeside Fund to help BSU’s recovery effort, you can visit the Bemidji State University Alumni & Foundation website and click on “Donate.”