Lakeland PBS

Bemidji State University Recently Ranked Among Top in Nation for Affordability & Quality

Emma HudziakJun. 30 2022

Bemidji State University was recently ranked among top in the nation for both affordability and quality. BSU’s degree programs received a variety of awards from several websites that specialize in ranking colleges.

Here are the following rankings:

  • BSU ranked 8th on the list for “2022 10 Best Public Colleges in Minnesota” by Academic Influence
  • BSU ranked 10th on the list for “2022 10 Most Affordable Colleges in Minnesota” by Academic Influence
  • BSU ranked 12th on the list for “2022 Top 25 Online Bachelor’s in Project Management” by Value Colleges
  • BSU ranked 33rd on the list for “2022 Best Social Work Bachelor’s Degree Schools” by College Factual
  • BSU ranked 53rd on the list for “2022 Best Public Administration & Social Service Bachelor’s Degree Schools” by College Factual
  • BSU ranked 105th on the list for “2022 Best Homeland Security, Law, Enforcement & Firefighting Bachelor’s Degree Schools” by College Factual

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Emma Hudziak

Related Posts

Prospective Students Get a Tour of BSU During Minnesota State Week

BSU to Host Annual Special Education Conference on July 21st

BSU Hosts Retirement Reception for President Faith Hensrud

BSU Professor Inducted into Central States Communication Association Hall of Fame

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.