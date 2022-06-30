Bemidji State University Recently Ranked Among Top in Nation for Affordability & Quality
Bemidji State University was recently ranked among top in the nation for both affordability and quality. BSU’s degree programs received a variety of awards from several websites that specialize in ranking colleges.
Here are the following rankings:
- BSU ranked 8th on the list for “2022 10 Best Public Colleges in Minnesota” by Academic Influence
- BSU ranked 10th on the list for “2022 10 Most Affordable Colleges in Minnesota” by Academic Influence
- BSU ranked 12th on the list for “2022 Top 25 Online Bachelor’s in Project Management” by Value Colleges
- BSU ranked 33rd on the list for “2022 Best Social Work Bachelor’s Degree Schools” by College Factual
- BSU ranked 53rd on the list for “2022 Best Public Administration & Social Service Bachelor’s Degree Schools” by College Factual
- BSU ranked 105th on the list for “2022 Best Homeland Security, Law, Enforcement & Firefighting Bachelor’s Degree Schools” by College Factual
