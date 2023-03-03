Bemidji State University Receives Social Media Threats, Cancels All Friday Classes

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Friday classes at Bemidji State University were cancelled after threats were made toward students over social media.

According to an email sent out to students, on the evening of Thursday, March 2, a community event called the “Beaver Huddle” was taking place at the Center for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Hagg-Sauer Hall to discuss recent hate-based incidents that occurred on campus. It was then disrupted due to threats made on social media.

As a results of these threats, all classes for March 3 are cancelled, as stated in the email. An active investigation is underway in order to identify the suspects behind the threats.

BSU Administration will work closely with Public Safety and the Bemidji Police Department. Starting on Thursday night, an increased presence of both departments will be on and near the BSU campus.

The email concludes that due to the direct threats made against the students, “We will respond. This will not stand at Bemidji State University.”

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today