Bemidji State University Ranked Among Top in Nation for Affordability & Quality

Bemidji State University was recently ranked among top schools in the nation for both affordability and quality. BSU’s degree programs received a variety of awards from several websites that specialize in ranking colleges.

Here are the following rankings:

BSU ranked 8th on the list for “2022 10 Best Public Colleges in Minnesota” by Academic Influence

BSU ranked 10th on the list for “2022 10 Most Affordable Colleges in Minnesota” by Academic Influence

BSU ranked 12th on the list for “2022 Top 25 Online Bachelor’s in Project Management” by Value Colleges

BSU ranked 33rd on the list for “2022 Best Social Work Bachelor’s Degree Schools” by College Factual

BSU ranked 53rd on the list for “2022 Best Public Administration & Social Service Bachelor’s Degree Schools” by College Factual

BSU ranked 105th on the list for “2022 Best Homeland Security, Law, Enforcement & Firefighting Bachelor’s Degree Schools” by College Factual

