Bemidji State University Preparing for In-Person Fall Semester

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Bemidji State University officials have announced that the campus is preparing to welcome back students for in-person and on-campus activities starting in the Fall 2021 semester. About 70-80% of classes will be taught in-person with a remote learning backup plan.

Announcing the decision this early on allows students, faculty, and staff enough time to prepare and make arrangements for the fall semester. Students can also expect to see a number of student activity events.

For more information, students can join the university on February 18 for a student forum to ask questions about the upcoming semester.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today