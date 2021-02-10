Lakeland PBS

Bemidji State University Preparing for In-Person Fall Semester

Destiny Wiggins — Feb. 9 2021

Bemidji State University officials have announced that the campus is preparing to welcome back students for in-person and on-campus activities starting in the Fall 2021 semester. About 70-80% of classes will be taught in-person with a remote learning backup plan.

Announcing the decision this early on allows students, faculty, and staff enough time to prepare and make arrangements for the fall semester. Students can also expect to see a number of student activity events.

For more information, students can join the university on February 18 for a student forum to ask questions about the upcoming semester.

