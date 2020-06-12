Bemidji State University Opening Its Campus For Fall Semester

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Bemidji State University will be opening its campus for this year’s fall semester, but most courses will be taught online. Classes will begin August 24th.

Aside from the learning aspect, BSU’s residence halls will also reopen. All double rooms in traditional residence halls have been converted to single rooms and will offered at a lower rate.

To stay up to date on the university’s plans leading up to the start of the semester, you can visit bemidjistate.edu/coronavirus.

