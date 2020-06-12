Lakeland PBS

Bemidji State University Opening Its Campus For Fall Semester

Destiny Wiggins — Jun. 11 2020

Bemidji State University will be opening its campus for this year’s fall semester, but most courses will be taught online. Classes will begin August 24th.

Aside from the learning aspect, BSU’s residence halls will also reopen. All double rooms in traditional residence halls have been converted to single rooms and will offered at a lower rate.

To stay up to date on the university’s plans leading up to the start of the semester, you can visit bemidjistate.edu/coronavirus.

