Bemidji State University Named One Of The Nation’s Most Green Colleges

Bemidji State University was listed as one of the top environmentally responsible colleges in the country by The Princeton Review. This list includes colleges and universities for the United States, but also included thirteen colleges in Canada, one in Egypt, and one in Greece. 399 colleges were listed total.

The guide features colleges with remarkable commitments to sustainability based on their academic offerings, career preparation, campus policies, initiatives and activities.

Colleges were chosen based on their “Green Rating” scores from survey data that The Princeton Review tallied in the summer of 2018 from 648 different institutions. The survey asked colleges to address their school’s sustainability-related policies, practices and programs. Colleges that scored a Green Rating of 80 or higher were included in the Guide to Green Colleges for 2018.

“The most meaningful thing is that as a campus, we are guided by sustainability practices and values,” Bemidji State’s Sustainability Project Manager Jordan Lutz said. “You can see these ideas come through in everything we do. Last year we also renewed our pledge to be carbon neutral by 2050 and are always considering what else we can do to become more sustainable as a university.”

The Princeton Review has been publishing its Guide to Green Colleges since 2011. Bemidji State has been previously recognized in 2011, 2012 and 2017.