Bemidji State University Named One Of The Best Colleges For Business Majors

Bemidji State University (BSU) has been ranked Minnesota’s ninth best college for business majors, according to the Zippia website.

BSU’s College of Business is student-focused and taught by experienced faculty. Some of the school’s program include accountancy, business administration and integrated media. The college offers five programs that can be completed entirely online in business administration, accounting, applied engineering, applied management and marketing communications.

The list was developed after researching 33 institutions in the state. Zippia also reviewed data from the National Center for Education Statistics and College Scorecard data from the U.S. Department of Education.

Zippia helps recent graduates start their careers as soon as they graduates by providing resources so they can make the best career decisions.