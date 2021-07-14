Bemidji State University Hosting Sneak Peek for Upcoming School Year

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Now that Bemidji State University will welcome back students this fall with mostly in-person classes, the college will be hosting a “welcome back” sneak peek of what students can expect in the upcoming school year.

70% of BSU’s classes this fall will be held in person, with student activities also returning back to a more “normal” operation.

Students who are participating in BSU’s Sneak Peek will have the chance to meet with professors, tour the campus, and use the Outdoor Program Center and Gillett Wellness Center for free.

The Sneak Peek is one way to welcome students to the campus and provide resources before the start of the semester. Attendees will attend the event on Thursday, July 15 and Friday, July 16 and will stay overnight on campus.

