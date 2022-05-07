Bemidji State University Holds Commencement for Class of 2022

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Bemidji State University held their 102nd commencement today, where more than 1,010 graduates were handed their diplomas.

Commencement was split into three ceremonies for the university’s three colleges and were at the Sanford Center. Though not all graduates were required to attend, it was still a fair turnout.

The first commencement took place around 9 AM and honored 226 graduates from the College of Arts, Education and Humanities. The second commencement ceremony followed around noon for 410 graduates in the College of Business, Mathematics and Science, and the ceremonies ended around 3 PM, where 411 graduates within the College of Individual and Community Health were recognized.

It was tough in 2020 when commencement ceremonies were put on hold due to COVID-19. BSU had to hold a virtual recognition ceremony for many graduating seniors that year. But now in 2022, commencement marked a very special and exciting occasion as students were able to walk in-person.

Northwest Technical College’s graduating class of 2022 was also honored this evening at the Sanford Center during their 7 PM ceremony, where 188 graduating seniors received their diplomas as well.

