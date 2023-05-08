Lakeland PBS

Bemidji State University Holds 2023 Commencement

Justin OthoudtMay. 8 2023

Bemidji’s Sanford Center was met with a vast wave of green on Friday as just over 1,000 students gathered for Bemidji State University’s 2023 Commencement ceremony.

“And there was a lot of people here, big graduation for Bemidji State, congratulations to all the Beavers who graduated today!” said marketing communications major Peyton Barber.

“No better feeling. I mean, we came in here in 2018 together,” said criminal justice major Jarrett Klein, “We were like, “Hey man, who knows what’s gonna happen throughout college?” and we all made it, we all got our degrees and it’s just a surreal feeling to walk across the stage finally.”

“I’m so excited to be here and see all my friends graduate and all of us that have worked so hard,” said mathematics and exercise science major Annika Theurer.

As graduates gear up for the next chapter of their lives, commencement offered them a look back at all they’ve worked for and accomplished in their time at BSU.

“I’m feeling better about myself,” said environmental science major Kevin Krantz. “If my high school self could see me now, man, I don’t think he would believe it!”

Of course, a big question on a lot of student’s minds after graduation is, “What comes next?” For computer science major Brendan Betterman, it’s an internship in the Twin Cities. For Krantz, it’s furthering his education. And for wildlife biology major Ryan Forster, it’s starting a career in the Bemidji area.

The newly graduated students also offered advice and words of encouragement to those who will soon be following in their footsteps.

“To other people that come here, or to college at all, just stick with it because graduating is more exciting than you think it is,” said criminal justice major Laura King.

BSU’s sister school, Northwest Technical College, also held its 2023 commencement, which saw over 200 students graduate.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Justin Othoudt

Related Posts

In Focus: Sanford Health Recognizes Native American Youth Photographers

Updated: Bemidji School Bus Involved in Minor Traffic Crash

Headwaters Music & Arts Seeking Vocalists for ‘Bemidji Sings’ Competition

RP Broadcasting Holds Annual Spring Job Fair at Bemidji’s Sanford Center

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.