Bemidji State University Holds 2023 Commencement

Bemidji’s Sanford Center was met with a vast wave of green on Friday as just over 1,000 students gathered for Bemidji State University’s 2023 Commencement ceremony.

“And there was a lot of people here, big graduation for Bemidji State, congratulations to all the Beavers who graduated today!” said marketing communications major Peyton Barber.

“No better feeling. I mean, we came in here in 2018 together,” said criminal justice major Jarrett Klein, “We were like, “Hey man, who knows what’s gonna happen throughout college?” and we all made it, we all got our degrees and it’s just a surreal feeling to walk across the stage finally.”

“I’m so excited to be here and see all my friends graduate and all of us that have worked so hard,” said mathematics and exercise science major Annika Theurer.

As graduates gear up for the next chapter of their lives, commencement offered them a look back at all they’ve worked for and accomplished in their time at BSU.

“I’m feeling better about myself,” said environmental science major Kevin Krantz. “If my high school self could see me now, man, I don’t think he would believe it!”

Of course, a big question on a lot of student’s minds after graduation is, “What comes next?” For computer science major Brendan Betterman, it’s an internship in the Twin Cities. For Krantz, it’s furthering his education. And for wildlife biology major Ryan Forster, it’s starting a career in the Bemidji area.

The newly graduated students also offered advice and words of encouragement to those who will soon be following in their footsteps.

“To other people that come here, or to college at all, just stick with it because graduating is more exciting than you think it is,” said criminal justice major Laura King.

BSU’s sister school, Northwest Technical College, also held its 2023 commencement, which saw over 200 students graduate.

