Lakeland PBS

Bemidji State University Holding Commencement Ceremonies on Friday, May 6

Emma HudziakMay. 5 2022

Bemidji State University will be holding three commencement ceremonies on this Friday, May 6, for more than 1,010 graduating students.

This will be BSU’s 102nd commencement and will celebrate its 103rd graduating class. The first ceremony starts at 9 AM at the Sanford Center.

Three commencement ceremonies will take place, one for each of the university’s colleges. Graduates are not required to attend the ceremony in person, as not all graduates will be attending. Due to commencement being cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19, BSU held a virtual recognition for the graduating seniors.

The first ceremony at 9 AM will honor 226 graduating seniors from College of Arts, Education and Humanities, and the ceremony to follow at noon will be for 410 graduating seniors in College of Business, Mathematics, and Science. The last ceremony at 3 PM will end the day with 411 College of Individual and Community Health graduates. Each ceremony should be around an hour, and will also be live streamed on Facebook, YouTube and Vimeo for family and friends who cannot attend in person.

This year’s graduating class will hear from various speakers both in-person and virtually. Speakers will include University President Faith C. Hensrud, Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Allen Bedford, and BSU’s 2022 Distinguished Minnesotan Dr. Arne Vainio, who will deliver the commencement address. A member of the Minnesota State Board of Trustees, Roger Moe, will also provide a few remarks at each ceremony.

BSU would like to remind guests that commencement ceremonies are free and open to the public. There are no ticket purchases required. Students are asked to limit their guests to 10 or less. Parking is free at the Sanford Center.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Emma Hudziak

Related Posts

Organizers Propose New “Welcome to Bemidji” Sign in Ojibwe

DFL Candidates Endorsed for Seats in Newly Formed District 2

Bemidji’s Support Within Reach Holds 1st Annual Amazing Race: Supportive Style

Northern Minnesota Robotics Conference Announces Scholarship Recipients

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.