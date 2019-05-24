Bemidji State University Hires New Associate Vice President Of Academic Affairs

Bemidji State University has selected a new associate vice president of academic affairs. Dr. Allen Bedford will take over the position starting in July. In his role, Bedford’s primary responsibilities will include university-wide assessment of student learning outcomes, curriculum review, budgeting for Academic Affairs, faculty hiring and grant and contract review.

“I am thrilled with the opportunity to join BSU,” says Bedford. “I am seeking opportunities to broaden my direct experience in higher education and to support the institution with the skills I have developed so far. I want to be a member of a dynamic, collaborative, and creative team dedicated to advancing student success, and I see Bemidji State University as a place where that mindset is flourishing.”

Dr. Tony Peffer, provost and vice president for academic and student affairs, said Bedford’s range of experience makes him well-suited to lead the wide variety of areas he will oversee at BSU. He was selected through a national search.

“Allen’s attention to detail, commitment to evidence, and passion for student success make him an exceptional choice for the position,” Peffer said. “ I look forward to working with him.”

Bedford comes to Bemidji State from Bryn Athyn College in Bryn Athyn, Pennsylvania where he served as dean of academics and chief academic officer (CAO) from 2010-2017. He joined the faculty at Bryn Athyn in 1995 and served in a variety of roles through his tenure including chair of the mathematics and science division, director of institutional outcomes and assessment, and associate dean for academic affairs before being named CAO in 2010. While on sabbatical in 2017-18 he participated in the American Academic Leadership Institute’s Executive Leadership Academy where he visited colleges and universities across the country to learn about the challenges and opportunities facing higher education today. Upon returning from sabbatical, he taught courses in chemistry, biochemistry, and mathematics while also serving as director of institutional effectiveness.

“The higher education leadership qualities that seem to matter the most in facilitating positive change are those that motivate, engage, and facilitate large numbers of participants in skillful, creative, well-informed, collaborative and cooperative innovation that centers on student success,” Bedford said. “There are many challenges facing higher education today, but that means also that there are many opportunities. I am eager to support BSU in meeting and thriving in those challenges.”

Bedford holds a bachelor’s degree in English and science from Bryn Athyn College. He also holds master’s and doctoral degrees in chemistry from Temple University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Bedford’s official appointment date is July 8th.