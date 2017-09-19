DONATE

Bemidji State University Helping In Hurricane Relief Efforts

Haydee Clotter
Sep. 19 2017
Bemidji State University (BSU) and United Way have partnered up with Rice University in Houston, Texas, to help raise school supplies and cash donations for school districts affected by recent hurricanes.

Anyone can make donations during homecoming week and boxes will be at all homecoming events.

Students who wish to remain anonymous have also pledged to match donations of up to $1,000.

“Bemidji State is committed to community service and supporting colleagues in Texas,” said BSU Student Senate Internal Affairs Chair Tyler Campbell.

For more information and how you can donate please contact Tyler Campbell at 218-760-7343 or at tyler.campbell2@live.bemidjistate.edu.

 

