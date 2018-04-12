Bemidji State University Begins 100 Year Centennial Celebration

It was 100 years ago today that the ground was broke for the Bemidji Normal School. Fast forward 100 years, and Bemidji State University spent the day honoring its 100 year milestone. At a reception prior to the kick off celebration, artifacts and banners greeted geusts showcasing the universitys rich history.

Minnesota State trustee Roger Moe, helped launch Bemidji State’s celebration by touting the university’s legacy.

Current students also spoke about the impact of Bemidji State, and how it will live on for the rest of their lives.

A common theme shared throughout the ceremony was that a centennial celebration is a time to reflect, but it is also a time to look to the future.

With over a year to honor this historic milestone, Bemidji State University will continue to celebrate into its next 100 years.

Bemidji State University also dedicated its newly renamed centennial plaza. BSU will also continue its celebration with the annual Green and White dinner at the Sanford Event Center on Saturday.