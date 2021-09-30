Bemidji State University and Northwest Technical College to Waive Student Application Fees In October

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Bemidji State University and Northwest Technical College will join other Minnesota State colleges and universities in celebrating College Knowledge Month by waiving application fees during the month of October.

College Knowledge Month is a statewide effort to provide graduating high school seniors, especially underrepresented students, the opportunity to apply to college without the barrier of an application fee. High schools and postsecondary institutions work together to engage, inform and support students as they enter into the college application process.

“With more than 3,800 extraordinary academic programs delivered in-person, online, or in hybrid mode, our colleges and universities offer the most affordable and accessible higher education options in the state,” said Devinder Malhotra, chancellor of Minnesota State. “We are very pleased to extend this offer and encourage students to take the next step towards their higher education goals.”

College Knowledge Month is a period in which colleges and universities across the state waive application fees. This year, all Minnesota State colleges and universities are waiving their application fees for the week of Oct. 25 – 31. Some colleges and universities, including Northwest Tech, are waiving their application fees for the entire month of October, while others, including Bemidji State, never charge an application fee.

Application fees for qualified low-income students are always waived at all Minnesota State colleges and universities.

Minnesota State includes 30 community and technical colleges and seven state universities serving approximately 375,000 students. It is the fourth-largest system of two-year colleges and four-year universities in the United States.

