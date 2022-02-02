Lakeland PBS

Bemidji State University Adds New Communication Program

Emma HudziakFeb. 1 2022

Bemidji State University has recently added a Communication Studies major and minor, housed under their Sociology Department, that will help students to become competent communicators.

When Professor of Communication Studies Dr. Donna Pawlowski first came to BSU in 2013, there were only a few classes that were offered at the university that focused primarily on communication. One of the interests that BSU had was to expand the Communication program through a minor back in 2018.

There are 36 credits total required for this major’s curriculum, including classes on public speaking, interviewing, interpersonal communications, and much more.

Pawlowski says that this major and minor opens the door to several career paths. She also states that communication is typically at the top of the list when it comes to the workplace, which is why this program is so important when preparing students for professional careers.

There are many students from various majors like Accounting, Biology, Marketing, and Elementary Education that are taking this program as either their major or minor. One student, a senior this year, has even changed her previous major over to a Communication Studies major when she realized it was a better fit for her.

Dr. Pawlowski says that in the near future they hope to offer an online graduate certificate for individuals within the community that may be interested in taking these courses.

More information on this program can be found on the BSU website.

By — Emma Hudziak

