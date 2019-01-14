Lakeland PBS
Bemidji State To Host World’s Largest Hockey Stick Salute

Anthony Scott
Jan. 14 2019
In honor of Hockey Day Minnesota 2019, Bemidji State University invites the public to be a part of the “World’s Largest Hockey Stick Salute” on Jan. 18 at 4:00 p.m. in the Bangsburg Fine Arts Complex parking lot located next to the Alumni Arch on the BSU campus.

During the salute, participants will raise their hockey stick in the air and tap it to the ground in support and celebration of all hockey teams playing on the ice throughout Hockey Day weekend. A photograph will be taken to commemorate the salute.

This event is free and open to the public. Bring your own hockey stick to participate.

SCHEDULE:
4:00 p.m. – Gather in Bangsburg parking lot
4:30 p.m. – World’s Largest Hockey Stick Salute

