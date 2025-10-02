Oct 2, 2025 | By: Sydney Dick
Bemidji State Throws Launch Party for $25 Million ‘For the North’ Campaign
Students, faculty, and alumni gathered for a block party on the Bemidji State campus on Thursday, where a number of activities were held for the community and thousand-dollar scholarships given out to students. The celebration was held to officially launch the university’s For the North campaign, which aims to raise $25 million to support student success, facility upgrades and faculty excellence, and enrollment and recruitment.