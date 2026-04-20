Bemidji State Spring Football Finishes With Scrimmage vs. MSU Moorhead

On Saturday, BSU football ended its spring season by hosting Minnesota State Moorhead for a scrimmage. It was an opportunity for both squads to get live reps against someone other than themselves and allow the coaches to evaluate the talent for next year.

It was a cold, windy day at the Chet, but that didn’t stop the Beavers wide receiver corps from showing off some great catches. Freshman Hudson Omoke, redshirt freshman Lucas Peterson, junior Cedric Wall, and junior Zavery Guerra (among others) all had big catches for the Beavs, although no stats were kept.

As expected, Bart McAnich and Connor Carver shared duties with the in the backfield when the starting group was on the field, and both looked seasoned in the pass game. Carver also spent time spread out wide as a wide receiver and in a the slot/tight end position.

But it was the defense and their line that really stood out, led by junior Michael Watkins, a transfer from Montana State Northern (NAIA).

“It’s a blessing,” he said of being at Bemidji State. “I think just building up from day one with the guys, just going against the same guys, competing every day, and just making each other better, it was a great build up. And then we got here and got to let it out, and I was just out there trying to have fun, you know. I think we actually did just come out, just showed how we can play together and if we do play together, how good we can actually be.”

Head coach Brent Bolte was also singing the defense’s praises after the scrimmage finished.

“We’re reestablishing ourself on defense, number one, I feel like we’re going to be a pretty good squad there,” he said. “I got some questions, answers, and special teams, too, because we’re obviously putting and kicking and doing a lot of different things.”

He added, “And then we kind of knew who we were on offense. They’re going to be really good on that side of the ball [once they get] everybody back and let the quarterbacks … run the ball. So, I think overall, I think we’re just back on track to where I think we need to be and be a contender in the NSIC.”

BSU football’s first game of the 2026 season is Thursday, Aug. 27 at home versus Michigan Tech. Kick-off is scheduled for 6 p.m.