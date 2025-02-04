Bemidji State Sports Weekend Roundup: Hockey Falls at Home, Softball Splits Games

In the BSU sports weekend recap, we start with men’s hockey. Bemidji State needed a win on Saturday to split at home with Ferris State, but they trailed 1-0 after the first period.

In the second, Kasper Magnussen put the moves on Connor McDonough to get his fourth of the season and ties things at one. In the third, Caiden Gault breaks the tie with the backdoor score for the Bulldogs, who went on to beat Bemidji State 3-1. The Beavers are now eighth in the CCHA standings with just six games left to play.

In women’s hockey, Bemidji State was also playing at home trying to sweep WCHA rival Minnesota State. They were down a goal late in the first when the senior from Warroad, Geno Hendrickson, lights the lamp for the second time this season to knot it at one.

But in the second, the Mavericks would take back the lead on a straight effort goal by Kamryn Van Batavia. Minnesota State would tally three more in the third to beat BSU 5-1. The Beavers are home next weekend hosting UMD.

Meanwhile, BSU softball started its season this past weekend with a four-game tournament in St. Cloud. In a game on Sunday against Minnesota Duluth, Mariah Stevenson broke a 2-2 tie in the third with an RBI double for the Beavers. A few batters later, as part of a four-run inning, Calleigh Richards had a two-RBI single to left to give the Beavers a 5-2 lead.

Bemidji State went on to win 8-3 over the Bulldogs but would drop their second game to St. Cloud State. Saturday looked similar with a split as well, so the Beavs opened their season 2-2 for the first time since 2021.