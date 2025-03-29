Bemidji State Softball Looking For Consistent Play Entering Heart of Conference Schedule

BSU Women’s Softball finished non-conference play with a 13-11 record and ready to make some waves heading into NSIC play. As it has turned out, it’s been tough to keep that momentum with the Beavers going 1-5 so far. But they aren’t discouraged by the derailment caused by their tough start, instead focusing on the consistency they need to get back on track…

“It’s trying to find what we do best,” said senior left fielder Alexa Christenson. “This team, most the starting lineup is the same as last year, but it still feels so different than last year. This year we’re just more confident. We just need to figure out how to stay confident, stay high, and not go down.”

“Every year we’ve gotten more and more players that can compete at the level [we need for the NSIC],” added senior shortstop Aimee Christenson. “We’ve had some good seniors and good upperclassmen when I was an underclassmen. And I feel like we’ve gotten some really good underclassmen to take their spots and bring our program to a better level.”

Bemidji State has nine upperclassmen and 11 underclassmen this season; a pretty even split.

And now, the Beavers plan to lean on their senior leadership and what they’ve learned over the past four years to lead them through the heart of their conference schedule.

“We know the pitchers in the conference pretty well,” said graduate right fielder Molly Houts. “We’ve also done a lot of scouting and we can hit these pitches. We know what’s going to come and what counts they’re going to throw us by pitch. So, I think that helps a lot, that experience. And just knowing the pitchers, really.”

“We are an energy team. We thrive on energy,” said head coach Jordan Peterson. “When the dugout is roaring, we are putting runs up on the board. Then, finding a way for the energy to still come out, (even) if the other team is hitting well or whatever it is. The energy is going to be the key thing for us. If we can bring the energy, wins will follow.”

This weekend’s games versus Sioux Falls were moved to Monday due to the expected snow over the weekend. The Beavers plan to have their first home games the following weekend versus Winona State on Saturday, April 5th, and Minnesota State on Sunday, April 6th.