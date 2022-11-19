Bemidji State Soccer Advances to “Elite 8” of NCAA Tournament with Thrilling PK Win

Click to print (Opens in new window)

After a 1-1 tie in regulation and overtime, the Bemidji State soccer team defeated Emporia State 3-1 in a penalty kick shootout, where they earned their program’s first-ever NCAA Tournament Central Region Championship and also advanced to the “Elite 8” round of the NCAA Tournament for the first time ever.

Sara Wendt got the Beavers on the board in the 19th minutes off of a crossing pass from Maria Stocke. The Hornets responded with a goal from Mackenzie Dimarco in the 78th minute.

After regulation and overtime, Wendt, Erin Becker, and Halle Peterson all scored goals in the PKs, and Alyssa Stumbaugh stopped three of four shots on net to secure the historic win for Bemidji State.

The Beavers will now play Ferris State on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 3:00 p.m. at Chet Anderson Stadium for a chance to advance to the NCAA Division II Final Four in Seattle, Washington.