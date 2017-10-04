DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Bemidji State Sees Growth For Third Consecutive Year

Josh Peterson
Oct. 4 2017
Leave a Comment

For it’s third year in a row, Bemidji State University has seen growth in enrollment and its highest number of enrolled students since 2011.

According to a release from Bemidji State University, 5,198 students are currently enrolled in classes, which is an increase of 78 students.

Both undergraduate and graduate enrollment have increased over 2016 totals. BSU’s total headcount enrollment of 5,198 includes 4,833 undergraduates — an increase of 38 students from a year ago and the seventh-highest fall total ever recorded at BSU — and 365 graduate students, up 40 from a year ago.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Hines Man Dies From Construction Accident

Community Spotlight: GigaZone Gaming Championship

Bemidji State University Offers On-Campus Weapon Storage For Resident Students

Minnesota Senator Visits Bemidji For Health Care Tour

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Tony Rickerl said

Hard pass. Would rather sport my old home red jersey or buy a white one.... Read More

Miles said

That's me -Miles... Read More

David huff said

That was good infbob well do a good job would like you to do a follow up on care... Read More

Darren P said

Nice event. Opportunities like these should not be missed.... Read More

Latest Story

Brandon Bjerknes Makes Court Appearance, Pleads Guilty To State Charges

Nearly 30 people packed the courtroom to see a former Bemidji Middle School assistant principal plead guilty to four counts of engaging in
Posted on Oct. 4 2017

Latest Stories

Brandon Bjerknes Makes Court Appearance, Pleads Guilty To State Charges

Posted on Oct. 4 2017

Balance Classes Are Now Offered In Brainerd

Posted on Oct. 4 2017

Parents: Minnesota Man Among Las Vegas Victims

Posted on Oct. 4 2017

Greenway Volleyball Sweeps Mesabi West

Posted on Oct. 4 2017

Grand Rapids Volleyball Stays Perfect At Home With Win Against Virginia

Posted on Oct. 4 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.