Bemidji State Sees Enrollment Growth For Third Consecutive Year

For the third year in a row, Bemidji State University has seen growth in enrollment and its highest number of enrolled students since 2011.

According to a release from Bemidji State University, 5,198 students are currently enrolled in classes, which is an increase of 78 students.

Both undergraduate and graduate enrollment have increased over 2016 totals. BSU’s total headcount enrollment of 5,198 includes 4,833 undergraduates — an increase of 38 students from a year ago and the seventh-highest fall total ever recorded at BSU — and 365 graduate students, up 40 from a year ago.