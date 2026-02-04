Bemidji State Removes 2 Academic Deans for Unspecified Reasons

Two Bemidji State University academic deans were removed from their positions for unspecified reasons at the start of the new semester in January.

Jeffrey Bell was the dean of the College of Sciences and Health and MaryTheresa Seig was the dean of the College of Creativity, Enterprise, and Place.

According to Bemidji State officials, the two were “assigned to special projects according to the administrator plan.” Both had served at their posts for several years, and were notified of their removal on the first day of classes after Christmas break.

BSU claims that the re-assignments of the deans were not financially motivated. Both Bell and Seig remain employed by the university, but not as academic deans.

The university is holding an internal search to find two people who already work at the school to fill the interim dean positions. Officials say that once they start looking for permanent deans, the position will open up to a national search.