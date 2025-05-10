May 10, 2025 | By: Sydney Dick

Bemidji State, NTC Celebrate Class of 2025 with Commencement Ceremonies

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Gaslin Garage 400x400

Red Lake Transit 400x400

Hug Hydronics 4 24

Related News

Community

Veterans Recognized at Special Appreciation Luncheon in Brainerd

Arts & Entertainment

Little Falls Arts & Crafts Fair Receives ‘Community Event of the Year’ Honors

Environment

Wildfires Already Popping Up in Lakeland Viewing Area Under Fire Weather Watch

Sports

Bemidji Boys’ Volleyball Plays Rogers in 1st Ever Home MSHSL Game