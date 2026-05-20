Skip to content
Watch Live
Lakeland PBS
Passport
Donate
News
Donate
Lakeland News
May 20, 2026 | By: Collin Burns
Bemidji State Names Madison McKeever New Head Women’s Basketball Coach
Share on Facebook
Share on X
Share on Pinterest
Share on Reddit
Share on Email
Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.
Donate Today!
Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS
Related News
05-20-2026
News
Bemidji High School Holds Final Signing Day For College Commits
05-20-2026
News
City of Bemidji Awarded ReLeaf Grant for Tree Replanting Efforts
05-20-2026
News
Crow Wing County Board holds Emergency Meeting on The Flanders Fires
05-20-2026
News
Minnesota DNR, Crow Wing County Progressing On Flanders Fire Origin
Scroll To Top