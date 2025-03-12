Mar 13, 2025 | By: Charlie Yaeger

Bemidji State Men’s Hockey’s Jackson Jutting Named CCHA Defensive Forward of the Year

BSU men’s hockey captain Jackson Jutting has been named the CCHA Defensive Forward of the Year.

The fifth-year senior was the Beavers’ go-to center man in any situation, finishing seventh in the league in game-winning goals with three while finishing second in power play goals with seven. He had 12 goals during the regular season and 18 total points, adding two goals and four total points this past weekend.

Jutting also dominated on the face-off dot, ranking third in all of Division I with 872 face-offs taken and boasting a .510 win percentage. He’s also the lone skater in the conference with over 400 face-offs wins, netting 445 of them.

