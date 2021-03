Click to print (Opens in new window)

For the first time since 2010, the Bemidji State men’s hockey team will be playing in the NCAA men’s hockey tournament. The Beavers will get a tough test right off the bat, as they go up against the top seed in the East Region, the University of Wisconsin. Puck drop in Bridgeport, Connecticut will be at noon CT on ESPN 2.