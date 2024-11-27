Bemidji State Men’s Hockey Ready for Holiday Series with #15 North Dakota

For the second time in three weeks, BSU men’s hockey is putting CCHA play on pause for a home-and-home non-conference series, this time with #15 University of North Dakota.

Bemidji State is riding a three-game unbeaten streak that includes a win over #4 Minnesota and a five-point weekend against conference foe St. Thomas. A win at home on Friday would put the 6-6-1 Beavers over the .500 mark for the first time since starting the year 1-0 after beating Minnesota Duluth in the season opener.

“Every game you play is so important and you value every game. Doesn’t matter its non-conference, conference, doesn’t matter,” said BSU Head Coach Tom Serratore. “They all mean something. We’re playing good hockey right now and we want to keep that going. And again, it’s fun playing North Dakota.”

“It’s a big rivalry, close to each other. Both teams play really hard, fast, strong, good hockey,” said Senior Forward Adam Flammang. “I’m sure it’s going to be two tight games this weekend as well. It’s fun. I mean, it’s loud, it’s crazy, normally sold out. It’s always a fun game.”

Bemidji State last beat North Dakota 4-3 in overtime in Grand Forks in 2021, but they haven’t won against the Fighting Hawks at home since 2018, although the Beavers did tie UND at home in 2022.