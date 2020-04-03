Lakeland PBS

Bemidji State Men’s Hockey Proud of 2019-20 Season, Regardless of How It Ended

Chaz MootzApr. 2 2020

The Bemidji State men’s hockey team had a season to remember filled with big time moments, thrilling wins, and (deservedly so) numerous postseason awards. While the season never had a true end due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Beavers can still look back and be proud of all they accomplished in the 2019-20 season.

Several members of the BSU men’s hockey team have been honored with all conference recognition. Tom Serratore was named WCHA Coach of the Year and he’s also a national finalist for the Spenser Penrose Award, given to the top head coach in the country. Adam Brady received First Team all-conference. Tommy Muck and Zach Driscoll were both nabbed for Second-Team All-WCHA. Owen Sillinger and Elias Rosen both found themselves on the Third-Team all-conference list and Rosen was all recognized on the WCHA All-Rookie Team.

Chaz Mootz

By — Chaz Mootz

Related Posts

Boser’s Stellar 2020 Shortened Season May or May Not Be His Last Run

BSU Men’s Hockey’s Serratore Named as Finalist For Spencer Penrose Award

2020 BSU Women’s Soccer Schedule Released

James Hendricks Recaps Memorable Football Career

Recent Show

Lakeland PBS Presents: Sanford Health COVID-19 Special

Join Lakeland PBS for a discussion about the situation regarding COVID-19, and the local response by health officials here in north central
Posted on Mar. 20 2020

Recently Added

Lakeland PBS Presents: Sanford Health COVID-19 Special

Posted on Mar. 20 2020

Common Ground: Friends of Itasca

Posted on Feb. 26 2020

Lakeland Currents: National Loon Center

Posted on Feb. 21 2020

Backroads: Corey Medina & Brothers

Posted on Feb. 20 2020

Common Ground: Itasca Biological Station

Posted on Feb. 19 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.