Bemidji State Men’s Hockey Proud of 2019-20 Season, Regardless of How It Ended
The Bemidji State men’s hockey team had a season to remember filled with big time moments, thrilling wins, and (deservedly so) numerous postseason awards. While the season never had a true end due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Beavers can still look back and be proud of all they accomplished in the 2019-20 season.
Several members of the BSU men’s hockey team have been honored with all conference recognition. Tom Serratore was named WCHA Coach of the Year and he’s also a national finalist for the Spenser Penrose Award, given to the top head coach in the country. Adam Brady received First Team all-conference. Tommy Muck and Zach Driscoll were both nabbed for Second-Team All-WCHA. Owen Sillinger and Elias Rosen both found themselves on the Third-Team all-conference list and Rosen was all recognized on the WCHA All-Rookie Team.