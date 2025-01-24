Bemidji State Men’s Hockey Heads to Red-Hot St. Thomas for Rare Saturday-Sunday Series

BSU men’s hockey is coming off a tough home series where they were swept by last place CCHA opponent Northern State. It was not the ideal scenario for a team trying to make a climb up the standings and earn a home playoff game, or for a team that now has to go on the road to play a red-hot Saint Thomas, who are unbeaten in their last six games.

“Tough losses this weekend. I mean, to sit there and say, ‘It wasn’t on her mind and you got a flush it.’ You can say all those things, but it’s still in the back of your mind and it hurt,” said head coach Tom Serratore. “But you got to move on and what we try to do is just we reset, the guys got to reset.”

“It’s kind of one of those things that you’re going through, but then you got to try to fix it,” he continued. “And that’s what we’re trying to do. We’re fixing it.”

“We’ve got a veteran group in here and last year wasn’t perfect. We had lot of ups and downs last year and it’s right around this time that we started to figure it out,” said graduate forward Eric Martin. “We still have that hope, we have that belief in our locker room that we can get this done.”

“And there’s no one in our locker room that’s thrown the towel, no one that says we’re done,” the alternate captain added. “We all still believe, we know what we can do, and we just got to wash it and you just got to turn the page. And it’s a new week. It’s a new opportunity. And hopefully we can start to understand.”

It’s a rare Saturday-Sunday series for Bemidji State this weekend, and as hot as the Tommies are coming into it, they are still only in 6th place in the conference standings, and only one point ahead of the Beavers. It’s another chance for BSU to get their footing with only five series remaining this season.