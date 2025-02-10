Bemidji State Men’s Hockey Gets OT Win to Complete Sweep of Michigan Tech

Heading into last weekend, BSU men’s hockey had struggled to put pucks in the net over their previous six contests, averaging one and a third per game to give them a 1-5 record during that stretch.

But on Friday, the Beavers pumped Michigan Tech for five goals en route to a victory. So the question was, could they find some consistency and replicate that result?

Saturday was night two of the Winter Carnival in Houghton, and whoever finished with more goals between the two games would win the series trophy. The Huskies scored late in the third to tie it at 5-5, and then late in overtime, BSU senior captain Jackson Jutting got his second walk-off this season to give the Beavers the sweep and the Winter Carnival win.

But more importantly, it caps a much-needed five-point weekend for the Beavers, who remain in eighth place in the conference standings but are only three points back of fifth place and six from fourth. They have a bye this weekend and then just two more series to close out the regular season.