Bemidji State Men’s Hockey Fall to Ferris State at Home

The window to secure home ice in the CCHA playoffs is closing on BSU men’s hockey. They currently sit in seventh place in the conference standings with just four series left in the regular season.

But the Beavers halted a nine-game winless streak that dated back to December 6th this past Sunday with a win on the road at St. Thomas. Bemidji State was hoping to build on that win as they hosted Ferris State on Friday.

That night, there was a little something special, as the Beavs broke out a new alternate jersey: green buffalo plaid with a block “B” and a silhouette red and blue Paul and Babe on the shoulder, capturing the essence of Bemidji.

Unfortunately, it did not act as a good luck charm, as Ferris State went on to win 5-1 over Bemidji State.

The Beavers only won one game in January, so maybe February will treat them better. They’ll have a chance to split on Saturday with a game at 6 p.m.

