Bemidji State Men’s Hockey Excited to Host Mason Cup Final

This Friday, Bemidji State men’s hockey will be playing in the CCHA Mason Cup championship this Friday for the second time in three years, and they’re excited to host it.

The last time they were there, the Beavers had to play on the road, falling 2-1 in overtime to Minnesota State in what was a wild finished, dubbed by some as the Madness in Mankato. This year, BSU earned the right to host the final in front of their home fans at the Sanford Center, where they’re 15-6 this season and have won their last seven straight.

“There’s no question there’s a home ice advantage. There’s that enthusiasm and it’s something you can bring to your community and we can bring to our school this year,” said head coach Tom Serratore. “I’m just excited for the whole community and we’re excited, you know, for puck drop on Friday night. It’s going to be a lot of fun. It’s – again, I’d rather be playing at home than on the road. But again, it doesn’t matter, if you’re playing in the game here, you’re happy and you’re excited, but it’s a bonus playing at home.”

“A goal from the beginning to the year was to have home ice and playoffs,” explained senior forward Jackson Jutting, “and then as the year got going along, we realized we have a real chance of winning the MacNaughton Cup, and after you win that you’re like, ‘Well, it’s got to come through us now. It’s up to us, we don’t have to leave, leave this rink all the rest of the year until NCAA tournaments.'”

Jutting also expressed his excitement about playing the championship game with a big turnout from the community.

“Playing in front of this crowd’s going to be awesome. And we’ve known they’ve had our backs all year, but for them all to show up last weekend and the way they did, it was awesome. So, looking forward to it again this weekend.”

There’s been no better place for Bemidji State this season than at home, only losing at the Sanford Center six times. Although, one of those losses came at the hands of Michigan Tech, whom the Beavers are playing on Friday.

The game will be in front of another packed house, because on Tuesday, the Sanford Center announced on their Facebook page that the game is officially sold out.

