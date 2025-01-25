Bemidji State Men’s Hockey Beats St. Thomas on Sunday to Snap Winless Streak

After their third straight loss on Saturday, Bemidji State men’s hockey tried to rebound on Sunday against CCHA foe St. Thomas.

The Tommies tied the game 1-1 in the third, but less than a minute later, the Beavers’ Eric Martin was able to light the lamp for his eighth time this season. Goalie Mattias Sholl stopped seven out of eight shots in the third to help bring BSU to a 2-1 victory.

The victory against St. Thomas snapped a nine-game winless streak and was the Beavers’ first win since December 6th.