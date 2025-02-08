Bemidji State Men’s Hockey Beats Michigan Tech for Much-Needed Win

It has not been pretty for Bemidji State men’s hockey as of late.

Coming into Friday, they were 1-5 over their previous three series, all of which were against three of the bottom five teams in the conference. The glaring issue is getting pucks in the net, where the Beavers were scoring only one goal in four of those losses and only two in the other.

It wouldn’t get any easier Friday night as Bemidji State was in Houghton to take on Michigan Tech. The Huskies sported a goal that had only allowed six goals in seven collegiate games.

But they had to pull their goalie, who gave up five goals tonight, as BSU got a much-needed 5-3 win. They play Michigan Tech again Saturday.