Apr 21, 2025 | By: Charlie Yaeger

Bemidji State Men’s Golfer Logan Schoepp Wins Individual NSIC Championship

Bemidji State golfer Logan Schoepp captured the men’s individual NSIC championship on Saturday.

The junior led all three rounds of the tournament, shooting cards of 68-71-70 for a final total score of seven-under to win by one stroke. He was also the only golfer in the field to shoot under par all three days.

Schoepp becomes the 17th Beaver to earn the top medalist honors at the conference championships and the first since Chris Swenson in 2021.

As a team, BSU finished tied for third place overall, shooting a cumulative +20 over the course of the tourney. Concordia-Saint Paul took home the NSIC team title.

