Feb 5, 2025

Bemidji State Men’s Basketball Defeats Minnesota Crookston 83-68 at Home

In college basketball on Tuesday, the Bemidji State men were at home taking on Minnesota Crookston. The Beavers were trying to build off their win versus UMary last Thursday.

Bemidji State went on to win 83-68 and has now won two in a row, as well as three of their last four. They improve to 9-14.

John Sutherland had a double-double with 20 points and 14 rebounds, as did Tate Olson with 19 points and 10 rebounds.

